Dogs cause 'distress' to grieving families in Cookstown cemetery

Distress has been caused to grieving families by dog owners walking their pets without leads in a Cookstown cemetery, according to a local councillor.

SDLP Councillor Kerri Hughes claims disruption had been caused to graves at Forthill Cemetery in the town.

She said, “I have been contacted by several constituents, who have been distressed to find paw prints and areas dug up on their loved ones’ graves by dogs which have been allowed to roam freely.

“I contacted staff within Mid Ulster Council and I welcome their prompt response to help with this by erecting more ‘No dogs’ signs and reminding offending dog owners that their roaming dogs are not welcome in the cemetery.

“With many facilities suitable for dog-walking in Cookstown, I urge everybody to be mindful and to respect grieving families in the area.”