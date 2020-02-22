Dogs poisoned in what police are calling a 'sickening' attack

Dungannon police are appealing for help after two dogs were poisoned in what they describe as a "sickening" attack near the town.

In a social media post they say that one of the animals has died while another is "very ill".

"At present we are investigating what we believe to be a malicious attack on the Tyrone Husky Rescue centre.

"Junior was poisoned and died soon after despite best efforts to save him. He was a much loved gentle giant who will be sorely missed.

"Another dog Tuatha is still recovering after being poisoned around two weeks ago.

"We want to catch whoever this was. If you have any info on who was involved please drop us a PM or call 101. The reference number is 1648 of 18/02/20."