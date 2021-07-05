Driver banned after car swerved into ditch

Before the court was 38-year-old Ramunas Albusis from Castleview Heights, Dungannon, who was fined £350 with a £15 offender levy and banned from driving for 16 months for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

He was also fined a further £350 for having no insurance and £50 for having no licence on June 6.

Imposing the penalties, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told the defendant there was no excuse to be driving around with that amount of alcohol consumed.

Court

Prosecuting counsel told the court the incident happened at Gortnaglush Road, Dungannon, at approximately 8.35pm.

He said on speaking to the defendant police could smell intoxicating liquor and he was arrested after failing a preliminary breath test.

Counsel said he was taken to Lurgan custody suite, where he provided an evidential specimen showing a reading of 75mgs.

He added police checks showed he had been disqualified for six months and had no insurance or UK driving licence.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon said the defendant has been living here for five years and was in full time employment.

Mr Faloon said Albusis had been at a friend’s house and consumed alcohol and decided to drive home and there was “no excuse for his behaviour”.

