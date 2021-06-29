Driver found ‘stumbling across field’ loses licence for 16 months

Before the court was 37-year-old Marius Trisinas from Lungcaoin, Dungannon, who lost his licence for 16 months on a charge of driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Trisinas was also fined £285 with a £15 offender levy and given 20 weeks to pay the fine.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said the aggravating factor in the case was the alcohol reading of 108mgs in breath.

Mr Ranaghan said given the defendant’s early plea and his admission at the scene and the fact that this was his first offence of this type, he would keep the disqualification to the minimum.

He also certified the defendant suitable for the drink-driving rehabilitation course.

Prosecuting counsel told the court, police attended following a report of a single vehicle road traffic accident on May 30 this year at Gortgonis Road, Coalisland.

She said Trisinas provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 106mgs, and during interview he made a full admission.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had been at a friend’s house outside Coalisland where he had consumed “quite a large amount of alcohol”.

