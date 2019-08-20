Driver found with package of cocaine in his jeans pocket

A factory worker who appeared “extremely nervous” when approached by police while sitting in a car, was given a two-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at East Tyrone Magistrates Court.

Dainius Mickevicius (28), of Parknascull, Coalisland, admitted possessing Class ‘A’ drugs cocaine and ecstasy and Class ‘B’ drug herbal cannabis.

Mickevicius was also fined £200 with a £15 offender levy and disqualified from driving for six months for being in charge of a vehicle while having consumed excess alcohol.

District Judge John Meehan told the defendant that anyone found with three varieties of drugs had passed the custody threshold.

However, he said he bore in mind his plea of guilty at the earliest opportunity and suspended the jail sentence.

Counsel prosecuting said in the early hours of June 15, police on patrol at Gortgonis Road, Coalisland, observed the defendant sitting in the driving seat of a car in a public park.

He said on speaking to him officers detected a strong smell of liquor and noted that he was extremely nervous while being interviewed.

The lawyer said a package containing a white powder was found in the right hand pocket of the defendant’s jeans. He was questioned about having a Class ‘A’ drug but made no reply.

He was arrested and conveyed to Dungannon custody suite where a breath specimen was obtained showing an alcoholic count of 53mgs.

Continuing, the prosecutor said a search was carried out at the defendant’s home and Class A and B drugs were found.

He later made a “full and frank” admission to police.

Counsel said the drugs seized had a total street value of £330 and police checks showed he had no criminal convictions in his native Lithuania.

A defence solicitor stressed the drugs were for the defendant’s own personal use and he appeared before the court “contrite.”

He said that when the police had asked him if he had any other substances, he directed them to his home.

The solicitor said the defendant has a partner and young child and had recently obtained employment. He asked the court to accept that Mickevicius was not someone who was dealing in drugs.

The lawyer said the defendant had not intended to drive as he had been to a party where he had some drink taken. He claimed he had got a friend to drive him to the car park and leave him there, as he did not want his girlfriend to be aware that he had been at a party.

He asked the court to exercise its discretion and not impose a disqualification as the defendant needed his licence to get to work and look after his family.