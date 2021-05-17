Driver given ten penalty points

Raphael Martin McGuckin (34), of Kilmascally Road, Ardboe, was also fined £225 and ordered to pay a £15 offender levy.

The court heard at 9.50pm on November 8 last, police spoke to the defendant and detected a smell of intoxicating liquor.

A prosecuting lawyer said McGuckin failed a preliminary test and was taken to the custody suite where he provided a urine specimen which showed a reading of 184mls.

Court news.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said the defendant has nothing previous and has never been in trouble.