Driver given ten penalty points
An agricultural worker found sitting in a vehicle on the Battery Road, has been given ten penalty points for being in charge while excess alcohol.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 4:08 pm
Raphael Martin McGuckin (34), of Kilmascally Road, Ardboe, was also fined £225 and ordered to pay a £15 offender levy.
The court heard at 9.50pm on November 8 last, police spoke to the defendant and detected a smell of intoxicating liquor.
A prosecuting lawyer said McGuckin failed a preliminary test and was taken to the custody suite where he provided a urine specimen which showed a reading of 184mls.
Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said the defendant has nothing previous and has never been in trouble.
Mr Devlin stressed McGuckin had three agricultural holdings in the area and would be “in difficulty” if he were to lose his driving licence.