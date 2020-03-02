Driver left shaken after hijacking in Co Tyrone

A 24-year-old man has been arrested following a hijacking in Coalisland on Sunday.

The incident happened in the Derryvale Road area of the Co Tyrone town.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “We received a report at around 6.30 am on Sunday morning that a short time earlier a man had been driving close to the ‘The Vale’ area of Coalisland when an unknown male waved him down and asked for a lift.

“The male claimed to have a knife and threatened the driver, ordering him to get out of the vehicle before making off with the car. The driver was left uninjured but shaken by the incident.

“The vehicle was located a short time later and a 24 year old man was arrested on suspicion of hijacking. He remains in custody today.”

