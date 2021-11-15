Driver panicked on seeing police car lights

Niall Carey (27), of Cloghogue Road, Toome, was fined a total of £800 with a £15 offender levy for dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop for police, failing to stop, failing to remain and failing to report a damage only accident.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Carey it had been an “extremely foolish incident” and he had shown a total disregard for other road users and put lives at risk.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday the charges arose out of an incident in the early hours of May 22 when police spotted and attempted to stop a car observed swerving onto the hard shoulder of Glenshane Road.

Prosecuting counsel said police activated blue lights and signalled for it to stop but it took off at speed and they failed to stop it. Later, in the Aughrim Road area, they came across the vehicle on its roof with its engine running. Counsel said there was no one in the vehicle but police found a wallet lying in the car which identified the defendant. They subsequently apprehended him walking along road with minor cuts and bruises and his clothes were wet and covered in mud. Carey provided a blood specimen which showed a reading of 99mls.