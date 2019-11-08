Driver spotted with phone to his ear

A landscaper spotted by police talking on a mobile phone, was fined a total of £370 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

Randal Evans (46), of Main Street, Tobermore, also received six penalty points and was ordered to pay an offender levy of £15.

Evans admitted charges of having no insurance, no licence and using the mobile phone while driving at Hillhead Road, Castledawson, on the afternoon of May 29.

Counsel prosecuting said the offences came to light when police on mobile patrol saw Evans holding the phone to his ear and stopped him.

Stephen Atherton, defence solicitor, explained that the defendant had purchased the car the previous day and had been ringing about getting repairs carried out on the vehicle.

Mr Atherton added the vehicle was insured later that day and the defendant had a clear record.