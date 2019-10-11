Driver ‘staggered from his car and struggled to walk’

A 66-year-old motorist who staggered from his car and struggled to walk after being stopped near Draperstown, has lost his licence for two years.

Peter Devlin from Davagh Road, Omagh, was also fined a total of £600 with a £15 offender levy for driving with excess alcohol and failing to provide a preliminary specimen.

A lawyer for the Prosecution Service told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday that at approximately 10.05pm on August 19, police noticed a car pulling out of a carpark at the Spar on Sixtowns Road, Draperstown, with no lights on.

She said police signalled for the vehicle to stop and noted that it was “slow in doing so”.

The defendant failed to provide a preliminary breath specimen and on getting out of the car staggered and struggled to walk.

He was arrested and later provided a specimen of breath which showed a reading of 109mgs, counsel added.

A defence barrister pointed out that the defendant has been driving for 44 years with no previous convictions.

He said Devlin had been at the Livestock Mart and met up with a friend he hadn’t seen in 40 years.

“He made a foolish decision to drive home,” the lawyer continued.

He added that he had just recently retired from work as an environmentalist and lived in a very rural area.

The District Judge certified Devlin for the drink driving rehabilitation course.