A 25-year-old motorist has been fined £185 and banned from driving for 12 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court for driving with excess alcohol.

Stefan Colta from Carnteel Road, Aughnacloy, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender levy arising out of the incident at Tamnamore Road, Dungannon, on December 28 last.

A defence solicitor said Colta couldn’t get a taxi home after a night out.