Driver was ‘showing off’ to his friends

A young Tyrone motorist who admitted to police he was “showing off” to friends, was fined £250 with four penalty points at East Tyrone Magistrates Court.

Caolan Lanigan (20), of Mullaghroddan Road, Dungannon, admitted driving without due care and attention on May 29 last.

Lanigan was also fined £150 with a £15 offender levy for having a defective tyre on the same date.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan warned the defendant that he was “now on 11 penalty points” and another offence could put him off the road.

Prosecution counsel said police on patrol at Drumcoo Green, Dungannon, were alerted by the noise of revving and observed a car skidding and being driven in a careless manner. She said they spoke to the defendant who admitted he was only showing off to his friends.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had seven penalty points on his licence. He said he was “completely embarrassed” to find himself in court as he knows that as a result of his behaviour he was “putting everything in jeopardy.”