Drugs and cash seized: Man, 26, due in court

A 26-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including possession of criminal property.

The man, who is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, is also charged with possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

It is understood the charges, which will be reviewed by the PPS, relate to an incident in the Magherafelt area on Tuesday, February 26 when police officers carried out a stop and search operation during which they discovered drugs and a large sum of cash.