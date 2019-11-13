Drunk brothers could barely stand for police

Two brothers found drunk in Magherafelt town centre were each fined £25 and placed on Probation for 18 months at the local Magistrates Court.

Stephen Kennedy (36), of Mount Street, Belfast, and 30-year-old Mark Kennedy from Greenvale Park, Magherafelt, admitted charges of simple drunk and disorderly behaviour.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that working with Probation appeared to be beneficial to both of the defendants.

However, she warned Mark Kennedy that he was getting his final chance and if he offended again “you’re going to prison.”

She said they were both in breach of suspended sentences.

Prosecution counsel said on July 3 police were tasked to a report of two drunk males at Queen Street.

She said on arrival they found the defendants sitting on the ground with a bag containing ten tins of lager.

Counsel said they were highly intoxicated and could barely stand.

They both became “very loud” and refused to go home when asked by police.

The lawyer said they continued shouting and swearing and were subsequently arrested.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton asked the court to consider placing them both on Probation.

He said the ongoing contact with Probation in the case of Stephen Kennedy was the driver in cutting his offending and helping him to rebuild his life.