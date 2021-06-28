Drunk driver loses licence for ‘bad piece of driving’

Shaun McDowell (30), of Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, was also fined a total of £600 with a £15 offender levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol and dangerous driving.

Imposing the penalties Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare described it as a bad piece of driving over a prolonged period of time when the defendant was nearly three times the alcohol limit.

Mr O’Hare gave McDowell, who was stated to be in custody for other matters, 20 weeks to pay the fines.

Court

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday that on the morning of April 23 last year, a member of the public reported a suspect drink driver swinging from left to right on the road and occasionally crossing the central white line. The lawyer explained this continued between Fivemiletown, Augher and Clogher before the car was abandoned and the defendant, and another male, walked off.

He added the defendant later returned to the vehicle but was prevented from driving off by a lorry which blocked his path. He provided an alcohol reading showing 84mgs in breath.

A defence lawyer described McDowell as “a tragic individual” who has an alcohol dependency. He said the owner of the vehicle was in the passenger seat and pleaded with the court to keep the ban to the minimum.

