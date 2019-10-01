Efforts being made to recoup £50,000 lost in business scam

A County Tyrone business recently lost just under £50,000 in a scam, according to the police.

The business was scammed in a mandate fraud where emails have been compromised or spoofed.

It was reported to police on Thursday, August 29, that a number of emails had been received, which resulted in three separate payments being made to a scammer – a total of just under £50,000.

The PSNI say that enquiries are ongoing to establish what occurred and to see if the money can be recouped.

Chief Superintendent Walls said everyone needs to be vigilant, and said it’s also important for families to have conversations with their loved ones about scams and the need to be scam aware.

“There is plenty of advice available to ensure you are scam aware. For businesses, we advise checking thoroughly before making any payment. Double check that the accounts to which the payments are being made are the correct accounts and never disclose account details to any unauthorised person or allow anyone access to them via your computer.

“If you are concerned by unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101.”