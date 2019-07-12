Elderly couple left shocked after 'blatant sectarian attack'

An elderly Castledawson couple have been left shocked after a rock was thrown through their bedroom window this afternoon.

The DUP's William McCrea said it was a "blatant sectarian attack" and called on the community to give information to the police about those responsible.

Lord McCrea of Magherafelt and Cookstown said attached to the rock was a message referring to sectarianism and naming bonfire builders.

He stressed the couple, who have serious health issues, have nothing to do with bonfires and have lived happily in the village for the past 20 years.

"The rock must have been thrown by an adult as it went through double glazing and hit the wall before smashing into the wooden floor," he said.

"Fortunately no one was in the room at the time or they could have been seriously injured."

The former Mid Ulster MP said the incident happened around 2pm and a security camera on a nearby house was also removed.

"I would appeal to the community to help the police find those responsible for this despicable attack," he added.



Rock on the bedroom floor.