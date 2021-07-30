Elderly man left shaken after County Tyrone robbery

Detectives say the man was assaulted in an incident on the Rehaghy Road area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Sometime between 5.15pm and 5.30pm, it was reported that a grey Peugeot was involved in a road traffic collision with a blue VW Golf in the area.

"As the driver got out of the Peugeot, he was assaulted by the driver of the blue VW Golf who then took a sum of money from the Peugeot during the incident.

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident in which an elderly man was assaulted and robbered.

"The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 80s, was not injured but left badly shaken. The driver of the VW Golf made off from the scene following the incident, with two other people believed to have been in the car.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to the driver to contact police, or anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1450 29/07/21."

A report can also be made using the online reporting form available at the PSNI website, or by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or at their website.

---

