Eleven emergency calls made to Mid Ulster police blamed on children

There have been 35 hoax calls to the police in Mid Ulster so far this month.

Warning they will arrest those responsible, police wrote in a social media post: "We're only 8 days into the month and already we've seen 35 Hoax Calls to police across our District!

"Hoax Calls are dangerous as they tie up valuable emergency resources in our call handling centres who cannot take genuine emergency calls as they are held up checking details for every call received.

"We've seen 11 emergency calls to police blamed on children playing with phones.. Children should not be given phones to play with as this has the same result as Hoax calls.

"We've had 33 'mis dials' to police."

They added that it is a criminal offence to make a hoax call and they will arrest those who misuse the 999 emergency services, and put them before the courts.