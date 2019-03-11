'Fair Warning' operation targets anti-social driving

Magherafelt police have launched a ‘Fair Warning’ operation which works in partnership with the local community to stop anti-social driving.

Police are asking members of the public to phone 101 with the make, model and registration number of any vehicles causing issues in their area.

They are targeting the Union Road and Garden Street areas of the town where there has been an ongoing problem with anti-social drivers using the public car park, especially on Sunday evenings.

Announcing the ‘Fair Warning’ operation, the PSNI said in a social media post that they have received complaints about drivers playing loud music, continually doing ‘circuits’ or speeding in this area with some cars having modified exhausts. The noise level can cause great distress to residents.

The operation will involved Magherafelt Neighbourhood police in partnership with Mid Ulster PCSP.