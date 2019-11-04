Fast food employee suffers ‘wounds’ during robbery

A fast food delivery employee sustained several wounds to his back, arm and leg during a robbery.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Windmill Court area of Dungannon at the weekend.

At approximately 2.30am on Saturday the employee was assaulted by two unknown males. He attended hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Detective Constable Ford said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who has information that could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 172 02/11/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”