Fighting with hammer and pencil in town street

Patrick Anthony McDonagh (37), of Bramble Wood Manor, Dungannon, was sentenced to one-month in jail, suspended for 12 months, on a charge making a threat to kill on May 17 last.

A PPS lawyer said witnesses saw two males running at each other and fighting in Thomas Street around 3pm. The injured party had a hammer and McDonagh a pencil.

She said the defendant had sustained a head injury.

Dungannon Courthouse TT0509-JS112

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said the threat was a voice message on Whatsapp to the injured party in which McDonagh said he was going to “f***ing kill you when I get my hands on you”.

Mr Nugent said both parties had now settled their differences and relations are good.

He stressed McDonald had mental health and health difficulties which have slowed him down.

-

-

-

Editor’s message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.