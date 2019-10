A motorist detected travelling at 51mph on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt, was fined £50 with a £15 offender levy at the local Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

Zygimantas Vitkus (26), of Woodlands Drive, Magherafelt, also received three penalty points in relation to the offence.

A prosecuting lawyer said the defendant was detected travelling 11mph in excess of the prescribed 40mph limit on March 9.

The defendant did not appear in court and was not professionally represented.