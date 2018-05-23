Fined for using mobile phone

A motorist spotted with a mobile phone to his ear while driving along Queen Street in Magherafelt town centre, has been fined £75 at the local Magistrates Court.

The court heard that 52-year-old Barry O’Neill from Main Street in Feeny was observed by officers on patrol on February 4 this year.

The defendant did not appear in court and was not professionally represented.

In addition to the fine, District Judge Oonagh Mullan also imposed three penalty points and ordered him to pay a £15 court levy.