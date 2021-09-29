Fined £225 for using phone
A van driver spotted holding a mobile phone to his right ear, was fined £225 with six penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
John Martin Talbot (53), of Stewartstown Road, Stewartstown, was also fined £75 for failing to produce his driving licence to police.
A prosecuting lawyer said police on mobile patrol spotted the defendant on the phone on June 7.
A defence lawyer said Talbot apologised for his actions. She explained he was working in Dublin and could not attend the police station within seven days.
