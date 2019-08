A firearm is being examined by forensic experts after it was found on a road near the shores of Lough Neagh.

Army technical officers closed the Oaklead Road, Ballyronan, while the weapon believed to be a shotgun, was examined yesterday morning.

The road was later re-opened to traffic.

Police say the firearm was located following an earlier report of suspicious activity in the area.

"The firearm has been taken away for further examination," a PSNI spokesman said.