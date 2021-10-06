Fitter fined £215 for urinating in street

A Coalisland fitter spotted urinating in the street, was fined £215 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Peter Diamond from Regents Court, admitted a charge of indecent behaviour.

A PPS lawyer told the court at 2am on July 4, police spotted the defendant urinating outside a hotel in Moy.

When approached by police, Diamond said: “I needed a p*** what was I supposed to do?”

A defence lawyer said Diamond wished to apologise for his behaviour.

She said he has not taken any alcohol since the date of the offence.

The lawyer added the defendant assures the court it will not happen again.

