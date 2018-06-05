Five detained in Maghera after police chase involving helicopter

Five people were arrested after police chased and intercepted a car at Maghera last night.

The PSNI helicopter was involved in the incident and members of the public are also understood to have assisted in the operation. It is believed the occupants of the car tried to make off but were quickly detained.

A police spokesperson said the suspects were detained for a "significant list of offences."

The spokesperson thanked the public for their help.

He also warned "the small group of individuals" in Maghera that police operate a zero tolerance and they were not above the law.

