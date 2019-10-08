‘Foolish mistake’ results in motorist losing licence

A quantity surveyor who made a “foolish mistake” by driving back into Magherfelt to pick up a friend from a nightclub, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Karl Quinn (24), of Martinvale Park, Maghera, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on September 8.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan gave Quinn permission to take part in the drink-driving rehabilitation course, which could entitle him to a reduction in his period of disqualification.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday that police were on mobile patrol on the Glenshane Road, Maghera, at 2.30am when they spotted a car failing to indicate and veer across the road.

A prosecuting lawyer said the vehicle was stopped and police immediately formed the opinion that the defendant had alcohol taken.

She said he provided an evidential specimen, which showed an alcohol reading of 73mgs.

A defence lawyer explained that Quinn had been at home in bed when he got a call from the friend who was stranded in Magherafelt unable to get a taxi.

He said he made the “foolish mistake” of deciding to drive to Magherafelt .

The lawyer said the disqualification would result in hardship for the defendant as he worked in Dublin and travelled down at weekends.

He said the defendant lived in Kildare and had a 30 minute commute to work each day.