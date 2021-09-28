Twenty-eight-year-old Brian Johnston, from Hillmount Park in Tobermore, admitted a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on the player during practice in Magherafelt five years ago.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday, also ordered Johnston to pay his victim £300 compensation.

Prosecuting counsel said the incident happened during a training session at Meadowbank recreation centre on the evening of October 26, 2016.

The lawyer explained Johnston and the injured party were team mates and were practicing around 8.30pm.

She said the defendant had placed the ball on the penalty spot and when he went to kick it the injured party ran over and kicked the ball away.

Counsel said when he placed the ball on the spot for a second time another team mate ran over and kicked the ball away.

However, when it happened on the third occasion Johnston struck the injured party with a closed fist, fracturing his jaw.

She added the defendant was interviewed by police about the incident a month later and made no reply.

Defence lawyer Brendan Kearney stressed the defendant deeply regretted his actions and continues to regret what he did.

Mr Kearney said Johnston had been in a “fragile state of mind” at the time and had received bereavement counselling earlier in the evening.

He explained the defendant had simply lashed out and caused a serious injury.

Mr Kearney asked the court to take into account that the incident had happened five years ago and the defendant has no record of violence.

He pointed out Johnston had since given up playing football to avoid the risk of a similar incident, and now led a significantly different life than he had in 2016.

The lawyer said the defendant is the father of two young children and is “very remorseful for this”.

He added that the defendant is also in full time employment working six or seven days a week.

Judge Dunlop told Johnston he took on board all that has been said on his behalf.

the judge accepted that Johnston was in “a bad place” at the time of the offence.

