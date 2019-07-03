Four arrests for public order offences in Cookstown

Four arrests were made by police for public order offences in Cookstown on Monday night.

Police are warning that anyone committing coming to the town for nights out at the weekend or Monday nights will be arrested if they commit offences.

In a Facebook post they said: "This morning, 4 people woke up with a grey ceiling for a view. They also had a steel door and a concrete floor for company.. one thing in common.. all committed public disorder offences in Cookstown.

"We will continue to arrest and put people before the courts who can't enjoy a night out with friends.

"We may ask you to move on or step back when we are dealing with an incident. You may get told to move back. We can also use reasonable force to move you should the situation require it."