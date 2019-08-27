Four evacuated from Dungannon flats as wheelie bin is set alight

Four people had to be evacuated from a property in Dungannon earlier this morning after a wheelie bin was pushed against a door and set alight.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the arson attack in the Lisnahull Park area of the town.

Police appealing for information

Inspector Kitt said: “ At approximately 3.00am Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service reported a fire at the flats. Police arrived prior to the fire brigade and managed to extinguish the fire.

“Four people were evacuated from the premises.

“NIFRS confirmed the fire was deliberately started by a wheelie bin being pushed up against the door and set alight.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 162 27/08/19.

Lisnahull Park area of Dungannon where the incident happened.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”