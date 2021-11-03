Four men arrested after Dungannon disturbance

Detectives in Mid Ulster are appealing for information about an incident in the Elm Avenue area of the town.

A PSNI spokesperson said : "At around 6.00pm, police received a report of a number of men fighting in the area.

"Four men were arrested, two men, one in his 20s and another in his 30s were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detectives are appealing for information about incident in Dungannon.

"A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while another man, also in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possessing offensive weapon in public place and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent."

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “All four men remain in custody at this time. One man has been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to their face.

“Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed this altercation, can contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1524 of 02/11/21."

A report can be made using the online reporting form via the PSNI website. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

-

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.