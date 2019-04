Four people were taken to hospital after a 'serious incident' in Crumlin, County Antrim earlier today.

Police said they responded to a "report of a serious incident at an address in the Cairn Walk area of Crumlin" at 2.50am on Saturday.

"Three men aged in their twenties and a female teenager were taken hospital for treatment," said Det Ch Insp Peter McKenna.

There are no further details.