Garages and several karts destroyed in Mid Ulster arson attack

Detective Sergeant McGale said: "At approximately 6.10am, police received a report of a fire at a business property in the Cookstown Road area of Moneymore.

"Police attended, along with colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service who extinguished the fire. Police are treating this incident as arson.

"Damage was caused to the garages and several karts were destroyed."

Detectives are appealing for information about the arson attack at Moneymore.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 586 or 31/10/21, or submit a report online using the PSNI website.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online using its website.

