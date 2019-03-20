Greenvale Hotel owner Michael McElhatton arrested over Class A drugs find

Detectives investigating the deaths of three teenagers at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on Saint Patrick’s Day seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs yesterday.
Hotel owner Michael McElhatton, who has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after three teenagers died outside a St Patrick’s Day disco, has been further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, the PSNI said.
It added that detectives investigating the deaths at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, conducted a search at a house in Moneymore on Tuesday and seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.