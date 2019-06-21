Greenvale Hotel owner Michael McElhatton released pending report to the PPS

The owner of the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS)

Michael McElhatton appeared at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday where detectives were granted a 36 hour extension to question him.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died in a crush outside the hotel on St Patrick's Day.

In a statement this evening the PSNI said: "A 52 year old man arrested by detectives investigating the deaths of three teenagers at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on Saint Patrick’s Day has been released pending a report to the PPS."