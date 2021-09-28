Hairdresser fined for no insurance

Frankie 'Studs' Lanigan, 57, challenged the verdict that he shot John Knocker in the head back in May 1998. Stock image

A Cookstown hairdresser was fined £185 with a £15 offender levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday for having no insurance.

Forty-year-old Emma Woods from Mawillan Road, was also given seven penalty points.

The court was told the defendant was stopped by police at Cookstown Road, Moneymore, on April 28.

Admitting the offence defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said the defendant has two previous convictions for having no insurance.

He explained that on this occasion the defendant’s former partner had cancelled the insurance policy without telling her.

Mr Nugent said at the time the defendant believed she was still insured.

