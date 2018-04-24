Handbag and purse stolen from parked car

Police investigating the theft of property from a car in Pomeroy have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The vehicle, which was parked in the Keeran Braye area, was broken into sometime overnight on April 22/23.

According to Cookstown PSNI, a number of items were stolen including a tan coloured Michael Kors handbag, a cream and gold coloured River Island purse and a child’s blue Amazon Fire tablet.

“If you find any of these items, or have noted any suspicious activity please contact local police on 101 quoting reference number 209 of 23/04/2018,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

It’s understood a second car that was parked in the area was also entered, but nothing was stolen.

Urging people to take simple steps to protect their property, the spokesperson added: “Remember to check all doors are locked and don’t leave valuables in the car overnight.”