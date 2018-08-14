Householder injured in struggle with thieves

A householder sustained a knife wound to his hand in a struggle with thieves who forced their way into his home and made off with a sum of money.

Detectives investigating the incident at Drumderg Road, near Draperstown, want to speak to anyone who witnessed the aggravated burglary earlier this month.

They said the male occupant of the house answered a knock at his front door at approximately 3pm, three men forced their way into the property, demanding money.

A police spokesperson said: “The occupier struggled with the men and sustained a minor injury to his hand from what is believed to have been a knife.

“The men made off with a sum of money.

“Detectives would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles, in particular a white vehicle, that may have been involved in this incident or anyone who has information about this incident to contact detectives at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 809 02/08/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Police advise people not to challenge intruders and to plan ahead what steps they would take if confronted by an intruder. Your local Crime Prevention Officer will be able to help you.