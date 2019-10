Police are hunting thieves who made off with a refrigeration trailer.

The theft took place from outside a business unit on in Toome Business Park on the Creagh Road on Sunday night,

Magherafelt police said in a social media post that it is likely the trailer would have been highly visible while being reversed onto the Creagh Road before being driven towards Magherafelt.

If you can assist with the investigation please contact police on 101 quoting the reference 496 07/10/19.