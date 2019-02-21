Hunt on for thieves who stole money and TV set

Police are hunting thieves who stole a TV set and a sum of money from a house in Dungannon.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who can help them with their enqiries into the burglary at Aghintober Road on Wednesday.

Detective Constable Price said: “Sometime between 1:30pm and 2pm, it was reported that entry was gained into a house in the area. It is believed that a TV set and a sum of money were taken during the incident.

“We are investigating a possible link to a number of reports of cold callers in the Loughnamarve Road, Pomeroy and Armaghlughey Road, Ballygawley areas over the last few days.

" Enquiries are continuing in relation to these incidents and we would like to speak to the driver of a Ford Transit van seen in the Dyan Road, Caledon area on Friday 15th February at around 9:20pm, as we believe he might be able to assist with our enquiries.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the driver of the Ford Transit van, any of these incidents or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 771 of 20/02/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”