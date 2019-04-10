Illegal dumping at beauty spot ‘deporable’

The illegal dumping of tyres and a mattress on a dangerous stretch of the main Portglenone-Bellaghy Road close to the Council Fishing Points at Molloy’s Ford has been described as “deplorable.”

Local SDLP Councillor Martin Kearney strongly condemned the incident. He said: “Illegal dumping anywhere has to be deplored given the facilities that the local Council area has in place. The Council also provides a collection service of such items, so there is absolutely no excuse.

“This is close to the Fishing Points along the Bann which are widely used by the general public for fishing and recreation on a daily basis. Plans for a European Coarse Angling Competition are currently being finalised. I would encourage all members of the public to report any such illegal activity as soon as possible.”

Cllr Kearney added that on a more positive note, final preparations are being put in place for the annual Bann Valley Community ‘Big Spring Clean next Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm under the ‘Live Here Love Here’ Initiative. Last year the volunteers collected 500kgs of rubbish.