‘Intoxicated man’ became aggressive towards police

An intoxicated man was arrested after a disturbance at a Magherafelt restaurant, the local Magistrates Court was told.

Before the court was 44-year-old Robert David James Moore from Taylorstown Crescent, Toomebridge, who faces charges of assaulting three police officers, disorderly behaviour and causing criminal damage to a police cell van.

Counsel prosecuting said police were called around 5pm on December 22 last year to deal with a report of a drunk man at the restaurant premises.

She claimed Moore was highly aggressive when police first arrived and shouted at officers to “come on” as they attempted to deal with the incident.

The barrister alleged the defendant pushed an officer on the chest, and continued to struggle forcing police to deploy CS gas.

She told the court that the defendant had to be put on the ground to be restrained where he struck out, striking one officer on the upper body and another officer on the leg.

The prosecutor added that the defendant spat when he was placed in the police cell van to be taken to the station.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said given the defendant’s record she felt a pre-sentence report would be of benefit to the court in dealing with the matter.

Ms Mullan told Moore that she was adjourning the case until March 7 to enable the Probation Service to compile a report.