Irate prisoner kicked and spat inside police cell van

Przemyslaw Jarczak from Ashgrove Park, Magherafelt, admitted a charge of criminal damage on July 15.

Charges of making threats to damage property and common assault of a female against the 35-year-old were not proceeded with by a lawyer from the Public Prosecution Service.

Prosecuting counsel said police attended an incident at Ashgrove Park and arrested the defendant on the initial allegations which had since been withdrawn by the injured party.

She said while on his way to custody the defendant became irate and kicked the cell van and spat on the glass.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had drink taken on this occasion and this had manifest itself in this despicable behaviour. He stressed the injured party was not proceeding with the other two charges.

The lawyer pointed out that the defendant did not have a job and did not have access to benefits because of a problem over an identity document.

He pointed out that the defendant relied on the injured party. Pleading for leniency, he said the Jarczak has previous relevant convictions but was content to have the matter dealt with.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop said he would impose a suspended sentence.

Editor’s message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.