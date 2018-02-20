Joiner showed ‘utter disregard’ for rules

A joiner caught driving while disqualified and with no insurance was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Garrett Kenneth Duggan (21), whose address wqas given as Carnaman Road, Knockloughrim, was also fined a total of £515 and banned from driving for three years.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told the defendant that since passing his driving test in 2016 he has shown a “complete and utter disregard” for road traffic regulations.

Counsel prosecuting said police were alerted to the defendant driving on the Townhill Road, Portglenone on December 14 last year.

She said a check showed that he had been disqualified from driving for two years at Strabane Magistrates Court in July last.

A defence lawyer said Duggan was stopped by the police while out walking the next day and he made a full admission.

He said the defendant has two young children and at the time of the incident his partner, who was heavily pregnant, had left to live in Belfast and he was trying to salvage the relationship.

He pointed out that the car had been seized by the police.

Pleading for leniency, the lawyer asked the court to give the defendant credit for entering an early plea.

He added that Duggan would now have to rely on his father for a lift to Belfast to see his children.

Giving him credit for his early plea, the judge stressed the “only thing” keeping defendant from going to prison was the fact that he was in employment.