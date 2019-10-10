'Joint effort' needed to tackle Cookstown fireworks problem

Cookstown police are appealing for help from the public in tackling anti-social behaviour involving fireworks.

They say in a Facebook post that there were a couple of incidents involving fireworks in the town last night.

"In recent years we’ve had people injured as a result of fireworks being thrown near the Westland Road," they said.

"We’ve already had seizures of fireworks across the district through stop and search of individuals.

"Neighbourhood crews have also been working alongside community reps and residents in the Westland Road and Westland Road south areas. The focus on preventing a repeat of previous unacceptable behaviour in the area.

"But - yes there’s a but - it’s a joint effort with yourselves. We will deal with those that are throwing fireworks but instead of just reacting or responding to an incident, if you tell us who’s causing problems, who’s selling fireworks and who’s involved then we’ll happily deal with them."