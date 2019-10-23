Judge gives man chance to get on road

Fines totalling £565 were imposed on a young Cookstown motorist when he appeared at East Tyrone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Jamie Luke Hamilton (25), unemployed labourer, of Stewart Avenue, also picked up six penalty points. He admitted charges of having no insurance, failing to display ‘L’ plates and driving while unaccompanied on August 6.

District Judge Steven Keown told the defendant that he was giving him a chance to get back on the road and make a living.

Prosecution counsel said the offences came to light when police stopped a car at Wellbrook Road at approximately 9.30pm.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had purchased the vehicle about a week prior to the incident and had taken it for a trip to Drum Manor Forest Park where the police car pulled up behind him. He had passed his test last year and was trying to get back on the road.