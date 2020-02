A Coalisland man who breached a community service order by failing to complete 120 hours unpaid work, was given a four-month suspended jail sentenced when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

James Murray (31), of Gortgonis Road, had the court order revoked and the suspended sentence imposed by District Judge Michael Ranaghan.

The judge told the defendant that he had a Crown Court matter pending in the near future, and “the best thing you can do is keep out of trouble”.