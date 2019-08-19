Judge says teenager is ‘a danger to the public’

A teenager who rammed a car into the back of another vehicle before jumping on the bonnet and trying to pull off the wipers, has appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Matthew Gorman (18), of Sunnyside Drive, Rasharkin, is charged with criminal damage, attempted criminal damage, careless driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

The alleged offences arose out of an incident at Innishrush Road, Innishrush, on the evening of February 19 this year.

Adjourning the case until September 11 for a pre-sentence report, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Gorman he was a danger to the public.

Counsel prosecuting said police received a report from an individual that Gorman had rammed the back of his car around 10.30pm.

She said the defendant had tailgated the vehicle after it left a bar in Greenlough and forced it off the road.

The barrister said Gorman then jumped on the bonnet and tried to pull off the wipers. He then got off and kicked the side of the car before leaving.

Police later spoke to him while he was sitting in the passenger seat of a car and made him aware of the allegations.

She said he was taken to Dungannon custody suite where he denied the allegations and said he had no recollection of the injured party.

Counsel said he told police that he had been at his girlfriend’s house in Aghadowey at the time.

District Judge Mullan described the incident as “absolutely appalling” and “intimidatory.”

Ms Mullan warned him not to drive pending the report or he would go to prison.